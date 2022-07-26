Regulatory News:

M6 Metropole Television (Paris:MMT):

In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2022 financial report (ended 30 June, 2022) is available on the company's website www.groupem6.fr under the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A

Code MMT, code ISIN: FR0000053225

