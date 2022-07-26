ZCCM: ZCCM-IH_ATLAS MARA CORPORATE GUARANTEE

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala - Company Secretary

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

ISSUED: 26 July 2022

TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and the market that ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"), has agreed to provide Corporate Guarantees to Atlas Mara Bank for the amount of USD 15 million (the "Transaction").

In line with the requirements of Section 9 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") Listings Requirements, the key features of the Transaction are as follows:

Particulars of the Transaction The provision of USD 15 million Corporate Guarantees Atlas Mara by ZCCM-IH for the provision of a Letter of Credit and Working Capital to Mopani Copper Mines Plc ("MCM"). Guaranteed Amount USD 15 Million Other significant terms of the Transaction Provision of USD 15 million Corporate Guarantee to Atlas Mara comprising: USD 5 Million Letter of Credit from Atlas Mara; and

USD10 Million Overdraft Facility from Atlas Mara for twelve months. Effective Date 22 June 2022 Rationale for the Transaction The support of ZCCM-IH to the operations of MCM is quite critical at this juncture. MCM needs working capital urgently in order to address the following issues: Purchase of third-party concentrates;

Financing of mobile equipment; and

Recurring working capital needs.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

COMPANY SECRETARY

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 26 July 2022

First Issued on 26 July 2022

