

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $259.94 million, or $9.25 per share. This compares with $187.97 million, or $6.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $261.19 million or $9.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $2.21 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $259.94 Mln. vs. $187.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.25 vs. $6.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.04 -Revenue (Q2): $2.21 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



