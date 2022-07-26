

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.22 billion, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $5.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $4.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.22 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.86 vs. $5.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.56



