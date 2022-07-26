

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $756 million, or $6.61 per share. This compares with $591 million, or $4.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $665M or $5.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $3.51 billion from $3.42 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



