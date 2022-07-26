

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second-quarter on Tuesday, real estate company UDR, Inc. (UDR), revised its outlook for the full year 2022 and issued and outlook for the third quarter.



The company now expects earnings of $0.19 to $0.23 per share, FFO per share of $2.23 to $2.27, FFOA per share of $2.29 to $2.33, AFFO per share of $2.09 to $2.13.



Previously, company expected earnings of $0.24 to $0.30, FFO per share of $2.24 to $2.30, FFOA per share of $2.25 to $2.31 and AFFO per share of $2.05 to $2.11.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently earnings of $0.30 per share for the full year.



For the third quarter, UDR expects earnings of $0.06 to $0.08 per hare, FFO per share of $0.58 to $0.60 and AFFO per share of $0.53 to $0.55. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.07 per share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







