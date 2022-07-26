

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.75 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 billion or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $7.27 billion from $6.64 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.75 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $7.27 Bln vs. $6.64 Bln last year.



