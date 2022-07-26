Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922134 ISIN: US22160N1090 Ticker-Symbol: RLG 
Tradegate
26.07.22
10:18 Uhr
60,90 Euro
+0,67
+1,11 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTAR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTAR GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,3060,5026.07.
59,0560,8926.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSTAR
COSTAR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTAR GROUP INC60,90+1,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.