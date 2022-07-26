

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $222.99 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $111.70 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $773.93 million from $713.81 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $222.99 Mln. vs. $111.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $773.93 Mln vs. $713.81 Mln last year.



