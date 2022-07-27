- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse appoints Ulrich Körner new Group Chief Executive Officer; announces comprehensive strategic review.
- • Credit Suisse review to Consider alternatives that go beyond the conclusions of last year's strategic review
- • Credit Suisse to shape a more focused, agile Group with a significantly lower absolute cost base
- • Credit Suisse to Transform the Investment Bank into a capital-light, advisory-led Banking business and more focused Markets business
- • Credit Suisse to Evaluate strategic options for the Securitized Products business
- • Credit Suisse to Reduce the Group's absolute cost base to below CHF 15.5 billion in the medium term
