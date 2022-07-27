

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) Wednesday reported growth in its net income for the second quarter, as sales grew more than 16 percent due to higher prices increases in almost all segments.



The Group's net income for the quarter rose by 26.3 percent to 2.1 billion euros. EBIT before special items stood at 2.3 billion euros, same level as the prior-year quarter.



Sales for BASF for the quarter grew 16.3 percent to 23.0 billion euros. The Group attributed the growth primarily to the significant price increases introduced in almost all segments.



Segment wise, sales in Chemicals segment grew 27.2 percent, while sales in Materials segment rose 29.9 percent. Sales in the Industrial Solutions segment rose by 12.1 percent and sales in the Surface Technologies segment increased by 7.6 percent. Nutrition & Care segment sales rose by 30.9 percent.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2022, the Group now expects sales in the range of 86 billion - 89 billion euros, compared to prior outlook of 74 billion - 77 billion euros. EBIT before special items is expected between 6.8 billion and 7.2 billion euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BASF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de