

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its second quarter net income, on a non-IFRS basis, declined to 28.4 million euros from 40.4 million euros, last year. Non-IFRS earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.55 euros. Group revenue was 226.9 million euros compared to 218.2 million euros, prior year.



The Group, on July 15, adjusted its full-year guidance for organic Digital Business bookings in 2022 to 12 to 18 percent growth. All other full-year 2022 guidance metrics remain unchanged, as do organic and total Group ambitions for 2023, Software AG said.







