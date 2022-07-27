Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Nach 1.500% in Marktschieflage: Die nächste Rallye angestoßen!? Neuer Hot Stock…
27.07.2022 | 08:04
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting - Interim Review

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 19

27 July 2022

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: API), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:General Blocklisting
Period of return:From:28 January 2022To:27 July 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:12,825,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:12,825,000

Name of contact:Emma-Jayne Wherry, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01481 745001

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

abrdn
Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)
Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager)
0131 372 1619
07703 695490

Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford

020 3100 0000
© 2022 PR Newswire
