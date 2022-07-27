AECI Limited - AECI Group CEO Mark Anthony Dytor retires

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company or the Group)

AECI Group CEO Mark Anthony Dytor retires

In compliance with paragraphs 3.59 of the JSE Limited (JSE) Listings Requirements and 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, Shareholders and Noteholders are advised that Mark Dytor will formally retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director of the AECI Group effective 31 July 2023, after 39 years of service.

Mark has been Group CEO since 2013, having previously served in various senior roles across the organisation.

Dr Khotso Mokhele, AECI Chairman notes: "The Board joins me in thanking Mark for his long tenure and diligent service to the Group. Mark's quality leadership is evident in the expansive international story that is the AECI Group. We appreciate the tremendous contribution he has made in building a strong and resilient business."

Mark Dytor notes that: "I have had a fantastic career in AECI which offered immense growth and personal upliftment opportunities. I express my sincere gratitude to the very special people who have supported me every step of the way. I am personally, very proud of the "One AECI" and especially for "One AECI for a better world". This involved bringing the international business under one brand and one identity and more importantly a single set of values and culture. Although I will sorely miss the AECI Group, I am looking forward to the beginning of a new chapter in my life and I will always be a champion supporter of the strong AECI international growth story."

The Board has initiated a comprehensive internal and external search process to identify a permanent CEO. The process will be led by the Chairman of the Board supported by the Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Capital Committee.

27 July 2022

Sponsor and Debt SponsorRand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)