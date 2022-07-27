FIRSTGROUP PLC - AGM Trading Statement

FIRSTGROUP PLC

2022 AGM TRADING STATEMENT

FirstGroup plc (FirstGroup or the Group) will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 14:30 today. The Chair of the AGM will make the following comment on recent trading at the meeting:

"The Group's overall trading performance for the financial year-to-date has been in line with the expectations we outlined at our full year results in June. While some uncertainty remains around the pace of recovery in light of the pandemic and the broader macroeconomic backdrop, we expect the Group to make significant further progress in the current financial year.

"In the last financial year we have delivered on our commitment to transform FirstGroup through consistent execution. We have simplified and refocused the Group through the sale of the North American businesses, unlocked substantial value for shareholders, strengthened the balance sheet and accelerated our sustainability progress, all while continuing to play our part in connecting people and communities.

"With leading positions in bus and rail, FirstGroup is now a resilient and robust platform from which to develop and maximise the opportunities that exist for growth. The Group has a clear purpose and role to play at the heart of our communities. It is cash-generative, well-capitalised, and able to invest in a low carbon future while supporting progressive dividends to shareholders."

As previously announced, Non-Executive Directors Warwick Brady and Julia Steyn have decided not to seek re-election at today's AGM and will therefore step down from the Board at the end of the meeting today. The Group thanks them for the significant contributions they have each made to the Board and the company.

