Capital for Colleagues plc - Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

27 July 2022

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that it has met the eligibility criteria to join the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market and will be admitted to trading on that segment with effect from today, 27 July 2022. The Apex segment caters for larger, more established businesses, and applies additional eligibility criteria to encourage greater transparency and liquidity.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues, said:

"We are delighted to be joining the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market. As an FCA registered AIFM, Capital for Colleagues and its Directors have always focused on strong governance and the principles set out in the QCA Code. We believe that today's move is a reflection of our company's maturity and high standards, and we look forward to working with Aquis to derive the maximum benefit from the Apex listing."

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange PLC, commented:

"We welcome Capital for Colleagues' move to Apex. At AQSE, we are particularly pleased to see companies already on our Growth Market's Access segment progress to the Apex segment, having met the necessary criteria. We wish Capital for Colleagues all the best on Apex."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.