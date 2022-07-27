LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Appointment of Non-Executive Director to Lancashire

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

27 July 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Appointment of Non-Executive Director to Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of John ("Jack") Gressier as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 26 July 2022.

Mr Gressier has over thirty years' experience in the insurance industry having worked since 1986 for BPC Underwriting Agencies, before moving to Charman Underwriting Agencies and subsequently the ACE group as Director of Marine and Specialty Lines. From 2002 he served at AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. in various senior management roles including Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance segment.

Peter Clarke, Lancashire's Chairman, said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Jack to the Lancashire Group as a Non-Executive Director. Jack has longstanding and deep experience as an underwriter, senior executive and director within the London and international insurance industry. His extensive insurance experience will bring additional expertise to the Lancashire Board. Jack will also serve as a member on both our Underwriting & Underwriting Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee."

Lancashire has been notified that there are no further details required to be disclosed with respect to Mr Gressier's appointment pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

