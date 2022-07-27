A novel electrochemical robotic arm is under development at the University of Arizona to identify perovskite defects during manufacturing rather than after to improve durability.From pv magazine USA The Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office announced it selected the University of Arizona to develop a new method for identifying defects in perovskite solar cell development during the manufacturing process. Perovskites are actively being researched worldwide for their ability to be manufactured at scale as readily printable materials that can be deposited as paper-thin solar cells. ...

