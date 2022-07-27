DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex segment - Capital for Colleagues

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex segment - Capital for Colleagues 27-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC TRANSFER TO APEX SEGMENT

AQSE announces that Capital for Colleagues plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 27th July 2022.

Ticker: CFCP ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1406417 27-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)