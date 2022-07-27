DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex segment - Capital for Colleagues
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC TRANSFER TO APEX SEGMENT
AQSE announces that Capital for Colleagues plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 27th July 2022.
Ticker: CFCP ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
