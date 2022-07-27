Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 26
[27.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|116,066,904.66
|9.1126
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|926,136.08
|91.8786
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,225,966.21
|97.9198
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|143,982.00
|USD
|0
|16,157,282.11
|112.2174
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|70,329.00
|GBP
|0
|7,862,879.89
|111.8014
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|309,651.00
|EUR
|0
|34,030,118.89
|109.8983
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|60,379.00
|CHF
|0
|6,327,531.92
|104.7969
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|8,052,000.00
|EUR
|0
|71,996,599.08
|8.9415
