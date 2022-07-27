

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)on Wednesday reported statutory profit before tax of 3.661 billion pounds for the first six month period lower than 3.905 billion pounds in the previous year, impacted by impairment charges.



Statutory profit for the period declined to 2.826 billion pounds or 3.7p per share from 3.865 billion pounds or 5.1p per share a year ago.



Underlying profit was 3.746 billion pounds in the first half compared with 3.82 billion pounds a year ago.



Half-yearly net interest income, however, increased to 7.2 billion pounds from 4.373 billion pounds a year ago.



Total income, including net interest income and other income, was a loss of 6.32 billion pounds compared with income of 19.568 billion last year.



underlying net interest income increased to 6.135 billion pounds from 5.418 billion pounds last year.



Net income including underlying net interest income, underlying other income and operating lease depreciation was 8.451 billion pounds compared with 7.564 billion pounds in the prior year.



Lloyds said its credit loss (ECL) allowance, on an underlying basis, remained stable in the first half of the year at 4.5 billion pounds compared with the same as on December 31, 2021.



Additionally, the company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.80 pence per share, up about 20 per cent on the prior year, to be paid on on 12 September 2022.







