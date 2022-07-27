Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
27.07.2022 | 09:16
easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director Declaration 27-Jul-2022 / 07:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 July 2022

easyJet plc

('easyJet')

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Julie Southern, Senior Independent Director, has joined the Board of Directors of RWS Holdings plc as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate with effect from 27 July 2022. Julie is expected to succeed Andrew Brode as Chairman of RWS Holdings plc in October 2023.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media:

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  177274 
EQS News ID:  1406553 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406553&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
