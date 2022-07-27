easyJet plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

27 July 2022

easyJet plc

('easyJet')

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Julie Southern, Senior Independent Director, has joined the Board of Directors of RWS Holdings plc as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate with effect from 27 July 2022. Julie is expected to succeed Andrew Brode as Chairman of RWS Holdings plc in October 2023.

