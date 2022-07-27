

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined less than initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 101.2 in May from 102.9 in April. In the initial estimate, the reading was 101.4.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation decreased to 94.9 in May from 96.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 95.5.



The lagging index weakened to 95.7 in May from 96.5 in the prior month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 95.9.







