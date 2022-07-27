

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) on Wednesday reported statutory continuing profit before tax of 46.9 million pounds for the first six months ending Jun 30, 2022, lower than 57.7 million pounds a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted continuing profit before tax was 54.3 million pounds compared with 63.5 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period from continuing operations was 31.9 million pounds or 12.7p per basic share compared with 63 million pounds or 24.8p per basic share in the prior year.



Adjusted basic EPS from continuing operations was 15.4p, lower than 26.7p in the previous year.



Interest income rose to 240.1 million pounds from 233.5 million pounds last year.



Total revenue including interest income and fee income in the first half of the year increased slightly to 266.2 million pounds from 264.4 million pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has recommended an interim dividend of 5p per share to be paid on September 22, 2022 to shareholders on the register as of August 12, 2022.



Looking forward, Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Le May said, 'For the second half of 2022, we expect consistent impairment trends reflecting the repositioning of our loan books towards lower risk customers and anticipate an ongoing reduction in expected credit loss provisions.'







