

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that first-half net profit increased 35.5 percent to 2.08 billion euros from last year's 1.53 billion euros, despite a 26 percent drop in Spain's contribution.



EBITDA increased 18 percent to 6.44 billion euros from last year's 5.44 billion euros, displaying a positive trend in all geographies except Spain.



Revenues grew 30.3 percent to 24.43 billion euros from last year's 18.75 billion euros.



Net production edged up 0.4 percent to 83,255 Gwh from 82,897 GWh a year ago. Installed Capacity went up 6.6 percent to 59,522 MW from 55,859 MW last year.



In Spain, Iberdrola shares were trading at 10.19 euros, up 1.14 percent.



