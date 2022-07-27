DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DATE: July 27, 2022

Fitch Credit Ratings has downgraded Turkey's Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to "B" from "B+" with Negative Outlook, on July 8th, 2022. Following this revision, Fitch Ratings has also revised the Bank's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to "B-" from "B" and "B" from "B+", respectively. The agency also has decreased the Bank's Viability Rating to "b" from "b+", on July 26, 2022. In addition, the Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes and Subordinated notes of the Bank has also been downgraded to "B-" from "B" and to "CCC" from "B-", respectively. Bank's current ratings are as follows.

Current Rating Prior Long Term FC IDR B- / Negative Outlook B / Negative Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR B / Negative Outlook B+ / Negative Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b b+ Shareholder Support b- b National Long Term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) Long term senior unsecured notes B- B Short term senior unsecured notes B B Subordinated notes CCC+ B-

