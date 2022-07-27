A provincial government in the Philippines has installed a solar pump that will move water to a reservoir where fish can now be bred. The $124,000 system will also irrigate vegetables and high-value crops for two farmers' groups.The provincial government Negros Occidental - the western province of the island of Negros in the Philippines- has provided farmers with a solar-powered irrigation system that can also produce farmed fish. The PHP 6.9 million ($124,000) system will also irrigate vegetables and high-value crops for two farmers' groups. An aquaculture and aquaponic aspect of the system ...

