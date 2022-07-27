Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.07.2022
CGTN: China, Indonesia are seeing robust people-to-people exchanges

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With tourism as a pillar, Indonesia has long been a popular destination for Chinese tourists, and China became the Southeast Asian country's largest source of international tourists in both 2016 and 2017.