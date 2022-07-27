

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) is facing an investigation in Italy over misleading commercial practices. The probe was opened by the Italian Competition Authority, and is reportedly in relation to the deals offered by the company to customers while exchanging mobile phone.



The Italian Competition Authority is an administrative independent Authority, which is financed by a mandatory contribution of 0.055 per thousand from companies incorporated in Italy whose turnover exceeds a threshold of 50 million euros.







