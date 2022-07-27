First North Denmark: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 13 warrants issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 28.7.2022. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark. (CPH Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. _____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1081305