

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $594 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $580 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.10 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $594 Mln. vs. $580 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $4.10 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.2 Bln



