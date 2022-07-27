

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$189.30 million, or -$1.12 per share. This compares with -$45.47 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of -$160.34 million or -$0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.0% to $0.52 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$189.30 Mln. vs. -$45.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.12 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $0.52 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



