

Humana Inc (HUM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $5.48 per share. This compares with $0.74 billion, or $4.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $8.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $23.72 billion from $20.58 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.75



