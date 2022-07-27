- (PLX AI) - Valmet Q2 orders EUR 1,306 million vs. estimate EUR 1,294 million.
- • Q2 sales EUR 1,286 million vs. estimate EUR 1,215 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.55 vs. estimate EUR 0.47
VALMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|25,280
|25,360
|14:31
|25,290
|25,350
|14:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:46
|Valmet Oyj: Katri Hokkanen appointed CFO at Valmet
|ESPOO, Finland, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Katri Hokkanen
(M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed CFO at Valmet as of August 1, 2022. She will report to President and CEO Pasi Laine....
► Artikel lesen
|13:22
|Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January 1 - June 30, 2022: Orders received increased to EUR 1.3 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 122 million in the second quarter
|ESPOO, Finland, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EEST
Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison...
► Artikel lesen
|13:10
|Valmet Q2 Adjusted EBITA EUR 122 Million vs. Estimate EUR 125 Million
|(PLX AI) - Valmet Q2 orders EUR 1,306 million vs. estimate EUR 1,294 million.• Q2 sales EUR 1,286 million vs. estimate EUR 1,215 million• Q2 EPS EUR 0.55 vs. estimate EUR 0.47
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Valmet Automotive baut Mercedes AMG GT
|Di
|Valmet stellt neue Zuverlässigkeitsüberwachungsanwendungen für Faserverarbeitungsanlagen vor
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VALMET OYJ
|25,300
|+1,24 %