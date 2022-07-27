

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect lower utilization of core individual Medicare Advantage business trends and lack of COVID-19 headwind.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $20.30 per share and adjusted earnings of about $24.75 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings of about $22.98 per share and adjusted earnings of about $24.50 per share.



On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company still expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth in the range of approximately 150,000 to 200,000 members.



