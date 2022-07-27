

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $121.0 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $368.3 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $180.3 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $1.53 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $121.0 Mln. vs. $368.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVESCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de