

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has completed his five-day course of the antiviral Paxlovid and his Covid symptoms 'have now almost completely resolved,' his doctor said in the latest update.



Dr.Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician who treats Biden, said in a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, 'His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.'



Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had another busy day of working on Tuesday. 'All of his tests remain normal, and the President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen,' she told reporters.



Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been working from his residence and attending planned meetings at the White House virtually since he tested positive last Thursday.



Tuesday, Biden met virtually with the Chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's investment plans in American manufacturing sector.



The 79-year-old President who continues to remain in isolation will reportedly undergo a diagnostic test Wednesday to confirm if he has turned Covid negative.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de