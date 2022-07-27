

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $372.53 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $196.50 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $313.09 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $5.60 billion from $4.78 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $372.53 Mln. vs. $196.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.62 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $5.60 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 to $7.95



