

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $587M, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $351M, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $599M or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $5.03 billion from $4.48 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $587M. vs. $351M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q2): $5.03 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.



