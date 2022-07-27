

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, total company revenue growth is expected to be approximately 10 percent, an increase of 400 basis points from the midpoint of prior guidance.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 8.1 percent to $19.38 billion for the year.



