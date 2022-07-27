Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (OTCQX: ASEPF) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced exercise by nine partners of the put right provided by the Company's fourth development partnership has been completed. Following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, 706,975 Class B non-voting units of HB2 Origination, LLC (which are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis for Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company) were issued to these partners on July 26, 2022, at a deemed value of US$5.85 per unit.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

