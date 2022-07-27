PreciPoint Group GmbH has successfully closed its Series A financing round of EUR 10 million. Existing investors around bm-t beteiligungsmanagement thüringen gmbh (bm|t) and a new family office are investing in the German MedTech startup. With this financing round, the expansion of the international commercialization of the first IVD medical product, the market entry in the USA and further technological development will be advanced.

PreciPoint will launch the iO:M8 ROSE solution to customers in 2022, a globally unique solution for the digitization of intraoperative assessments during cancer surgeries. These examinations are traditionally bound to location and time using classic microscopes. PreciPoint's solutions enable new ways of working, allowing cost savings and better patient care.

PreciPoint produces solutions for the digitization of microscopy and laboratory processes for applications in medicine, research, and education. PreciPoint products meet the highest standards while being easy and quick to use. The company focuses now on the development of technologies for Label-Free Diagnostics, where samples can be viewed without expensive and time-consuming pre-treatment, as well as the development of high-speed product solutions.

Prospects that also convince the investors: "Since our seed investment in 2019, the team around the two co-founders and managing directors Nicolas Weiss and Dominik Gerber has made enormous progress. Renowned distribution partners could be acquired, new products could be developed and successfully placed on the market. At the same time, the prerequisites were created to quickly scale the company. We firmly believe that PreciPoint, as a ISO13485 certified medical device company, will be able to successfully position its product portfolio on the European and American markets," said Stefan Jahn, Senior Investment Manager at bm|t.

About PreciPoint:

PreciPoint specializes in the development, production and marketing of digitization solutions and photonics systems. Already available are the M8, O8 as well as FRITZ. These are fully motorized transmitted light microscopes, which produce high-resolution images and can be handled remotely. Additionally, the company offers software applications to visualize process and analyze, as well as the virtual microscopy platform PreciCloud to store and share the images. Based in Freising, Germany, PreciPoint is an ISO 13485 certified medical device company and one of the top startups in Germany. The company has won various awards, including a 3rd place as Top100 Innovator 2022 and Top Startup Employer in the healthcare sector.

Contacts:

Nicolas Weiss, CEO

Nicolas.Weiss@PreciPoint.com