Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that hundreds of organizations worldwide, including M&T Bank and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, selected its employee experience solutions in the second quarter of 2022 as companies look to attract and retain the best talent, increase employee engagement and improve productivity.

"Right now, organizations across the world face economic uncertainty and are laser-focused on retaining their top talent," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics' President of Products and Engineering. "Companies that are able to create and preserve a happy, engaged and productive workforce differentiate themselves by listening to, understanding and acting on the needs of their employees in real time and Qualtrics' Employee Experience platform allows them to do so at scale."

Retaining top performers is the No. 1 priority of most C-suite leaders, according to a recent Qualtrics study, and 72% of executives say they'll spend more on staffing and retaining their workforce in 2022 and beyond up from 62% a year ago. Economic shifts can cause employees to become distracted, disengaged and burned out, so companies must take action to keep their best employees engaged and productive.

With Qualtrics' EmployeeXM, companies can listen to their employees in real time to understand what specific and individual needs they have, then take action. Doing so, engenders trust, in turn helping companies retain employees. In fact, of those who say they're planning to stay with a company for more than three years, 81% say they trust their manager. Only 49% of those who plan to stay for less than a year say they trust their manager.

In the second quarter, the following organizations chose Qualtrics to better understand their employees' emotions, efforts and intent in order to create more personal and empathetic experiences:

As a purpose-driven, community bank with approximately 1,000 branches and 22,000 employees, M&T Bank (M&T) knows that listening to employees and empowering them to make a difference in their communities is key to the success of their brand, as they grow and adapt to increasingly digital industry standards. Following its recent acquisition of People's United Bank, M&T expanded its existing Qualtrics CX program in Q2 with Qualtrics EX solutions. By approaching experience management holistically across customers and employees, M&T aims to better address employee needs so they can continue to focus on delivering exceptional customer service and help their communities thrive.

Qualtrics extended its relationship in Q2 with German healthcare, life science, and electronics multinational, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which employs 57,000 people across 66 countries. As the company continues to invest in using experience data and insights to foster its employee experience, it chose Qualtrics EmployeeXM to further enhance its employee and leadership development program. The program is designed not just to provide development feedback and suggestions to the individual, but also to detect skills and culture gaps across the organization for it to address.

