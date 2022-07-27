PerkinElmer is the only diagnostics company to offer two different placental growth factor (PlGF)-based tests recommended in updated guidance

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that a placental growth factor (PlGF) measurement using its DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3TM kit (CE-IVD) and a soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1)/PlGF ratio using its DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit (CE-IVD), have been included in an updated diagnostic guidance issued by the United Kingdom's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to help diagnose suspected preterm pre-eclampsia. As a result, healthcare providers across the UK will have more options in the solutions they may use to help diagnose and initiate treatment for expectant mothers suspected of this condition.

NICE guidelines are evidence-based recommendations for health and care in the UK. Per its latest guidance on helping diagnose suspected preterm pre-eclampsia, a PlGF measurement using the DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 kit and an sFlt-1/PlGF ratio further using the DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit are recommended for use, along with a standard clinical assessment, to confirm suspected preterm pre-eclampsia in women from 20 weeks of pregnancy onwards.

"Pre-eclampsia symptoms are unspecific and could resemble normal pregnancy, however delayed treatment can cause the condition to become potentially life-threatening for the mother and baby," said Petra Furu, general manager for reproductive health at PerkinElmer. "Rapid diagnosis is essential to identify which pregnancies are pre-eclamptic and may require hospitalization, which is why we are encouraged that NICE has expanded its list of approved solutions for aiding in the diagnosis of this condition."

Among the solutions included in this guidance, PerkinElmer is the only test developer to offer two different options recommended to help diagnose pre-eclampsia the DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 kit that may be used alone as a single marker test, and the DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit, which may be used together with the DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3 kit to provide an sFlt-1/PlGF ratio. PerkinElmer also offers the DELFIA Xpress random access platform for prenatal screening, which is used to process tests from both kits.

PerkinElmer is a global leader in prenatal and newborn screening, offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions in both areas. To learn more about the CE marked test kits included in this NICE guidance, along with other solutions for pre-eclampsia screening and management, visit this webpage.

About PerkinElmer

