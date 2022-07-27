

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) reported second quarter income from railway operations of $1.3 billion, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Net income was $819 million, and earnings per share was $3.45, for the quarter.



Railway operating revenues were $3.3 billion, an all-time quarterly record, up 16% from a year ago, driven by a 20% increase in revenue per unit. Railway operating expenses were $2.0 billion, an increase of 21%, due to higher fuel prices, lower property sales, and increased costs from inflation and service challenges.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORFOLK SOUTHERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de