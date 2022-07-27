

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $819 million, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $3.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $3.25 billion from $2.80 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $819 Mln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.45 vs. $3.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.47 -Revenue (Q2): $3.25 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.



