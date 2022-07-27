

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $32.0 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $65.5 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.15 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



-Earnings (Q4): $32.0 Mln. vs. $65.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



