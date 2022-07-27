

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Uranium company Cameco Corp. (CCJ, CCO.TO) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net earnings attributable to equity holders were C$84 million, compared to loss of C$37 million last year.



Earnings per share were C$0.21, compared to loss of C$0.09 a year ago.



Adjusted net earnings were C$72 million or C$0.18 per share, compared to loss of C$38 million or C$0.10 per share in the prior year.



Revenue grew 55 percent to C$558 million from prior year's C$359 million.



Looking ahead, the company said its share of production from tier-one assets remains unchanged at up to 11 million pounds for 2022.



