SeatGeek, the technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a new multi-year partnership with Watford FC. Watford currently plays in the English Football League (EFL) Championship, and the new ticketing system was launched for the club and its supporters at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The news follows SeatGeek's announcement of its partnership with Leeds United FC, highlighting the company's momentum and being the ticketing platform of choice for many teams within the English football league system.

Watford selected SeatGeek for the power and flexibility of its platform and its proven track record of working with English football teams to implement immediate benefits in the ticket purchasing experience for fans. The partnership with SeatGeek includes Watford's implementation of a mobile digital ticketing experience with enhanced functionality from purchase journey through stadium entry.

"We need a first-class solution to help us deliver an excellent and seamless experience because ticketing is the first touchpoint we have with our supporters," said Richard Walker, Head of Communications and Media Relations at Watford FC. "SeatGeek stands out from the crowd different from any of the other providers we were considering, and we've been delighted with the value they've delivered from day one. SeatGeek has enabled our entire ticketing operation to improve thanks to excellent self-serve capabilities that are driving operational efficiencies, and we look forward to collaborating with their team to launch new initiatives over the coming years."

SeatGeek has experienced tremendous growth as the company continues to sign new ticketing clients across the sports, concert, and theater industries. The platform's partnership portfolio includes half of the English Premier League including Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Leicester City, and Newcastle United as well as seven clubs from the EFL Championship including Stoke City, Bristol City, and Middlesbrough. SeatGeek also tickets three NFL teams in the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals, and has a league-wide agreement with Major League Soccer in the United States. It also tickets the Lloyd Webber Theatre Group in London's West End.

"Technology continues to change and evolve the end-to-end event experience," said Peter Joyce, Managing Director of EMEA at SeatGeek. "As we continue to sign new clients across English football, our primary focus is using our technology and data to create an effortless and fun matchday experience for supporters. Working with a historic club like Watford is ideal we're aligned on putting supporters first."

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL), and multiple theaters across NYC's Broadway and London's West End. Curious? Visitwww.seatgeek.com.

Watford Football Club is an English Professional Football Club based in Watford, Hertfordshire. They play in the Premier League; the top tier of English Football having been promoted in 2021. The club recognises its foundation as 1881, aligned with that of its antecedent, Watford Rovers, and was established as Watford Football Club in 1898. They have played at the Vicarage Road Stadium since 1922 and the current capacity stands at 22,200.

