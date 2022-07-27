Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - PRUDENT MINERALS CORP. (CSE: PRUD) ("Prudent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced field exploration on its SAT copper property located 10-km west of the town of Granisle in British Columbia, Canada.

2022 field exploration includes a soil sampling program directed at the newly discovered CHE IP anomaly in the north of the property, as recommended in the SAT Technical Report. Concurrently, independent consultants to the Company will field check the historic drilling area and the new CHE IP anomaly to lay out trenches and drill collar locations to allow the initiation of the Notice of Work application process for a trenching / drilling permit.

Prudent has the right to earn 100% interest in the SAT property, with remaining cash payments of $100,000 and $200,000 in exploration over the next three years. On execution of the option, the vendors retain a underlying 2% NSR, which will be payable upon commencement of commercial production. One-half (1%) of the Royalty Interest can be purchased by Prudent Minerals at any time by paying $1,000,000. Further information can be found in the SAT Technical Report filed March 1, 2022, under the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com ).

"Prudent management sees the SAT property as a compelling porphyry copper target in a prolific porphyry belt, with the historic Bell and Granisle mines 12 kms to the northeast and 13kms to the east, respectively," commented Prudent President, Brett Matich.





Figure 1. SAT copper property location



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/132002_ecf90827d45f6864_002full.jpg







Figure 2. IP anomalies and copper in soil geochemistry

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/132002_ecf90827d45f6864_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43:101.

About Prudent Minerals Corp.

Prudent Minerals Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company conducting exploration on its SAT Property in British Colombia, Canada. On April 18, 2022, Prudent commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRUD) as a national resource company engaged in primarily acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties.

